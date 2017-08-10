15 minute fix.

If you ride twice a week for two hours at a time, then you should be performing a Fox air can service roughly every seven or eight weeks.

Rear shocks are expensive; they make up a surprisingly large percentage of the cost of a bike yet many riders pay little more attention to them than occasionally waving a shock pump in their general direction.

Unless you’re totally minted or don’t care about how your bike performs, it makes sense to look after this key component.

How to service your Fox air can

With your shock already removed from the bike an air can service is quick and easy to perform. Here’s what you need to know.

Step 1

Being careful to not scratch the shock remove any mounting hardware that may hinder removal of the air can. Unscrew the valve cap. Release all of the air from your shock by fully depressing the valve core.

Step 2

Unscrew the air can by hand (wrap an innertube around it for more purchase if it’s really tight). Clean the inside of the can and the body of the shock thoroughly – pay particular attention to the wiper seal at the end of the can.

Step 3

Remove the main seal by hand by pinching it as shown – do not use tools – clean it, the two white PTFE back up rings and the seal seat thoroughly. Replace the seals if damaged. Lubricate the seals with suspension grease or Float Fluid and re-fit.

Step 4

Add a couple of millilitres of Float Fluid to the air can and slide it onto the body. Once in place add a couple more as shown – this lubricates the can either side of the seal.

Step 5

With rebound set to full and compression/lockout adjustments set to a minimum/off compress the shock and screw the air can into place by hand only. Re-inflate.

Why bother?

With an air shock it is important to carry out regular air can servicing because it’s extremely difficult to feel any degradation in performance until it’s too late. Then you could be looking at a full service and the possible replacement of worn or damaged parts, which could mean a massive bill.

The good news is that an air can service is dead easy to perform, plus it’s a quick job that requires minimal tools. Fox recommends an air can service every 30 hours of riding in the dry and more frequently in more extreme conditions.