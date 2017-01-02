Here’s how to take care of your fancy waterproof clobber

Wash and go ride

Got muddy on your last ride? Here’s how to take care of your waterproof riding clothing.

Wash it

Chuck it into the machine on a cool wash, avoiding regular detergents, as they can damage the DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating that keeps your waterproof waterproof. Instead use a dedicated product like Nikwax, or pure soap powder/liquid.

Proof it

Every winter season (around now in fact) you should restore the DWR coating on your duds. Use Granger’s Proofer — it’s a wash-in product, so you can let the machine do the work again — close up all the zips and flaps and wash it warm, not hot, then tumble dry gently.

Repair it

Sooner or later you’ll probably hole your jacket or shorts on a rock, or particularly vicious bramble… don’t bin it, repair it. Send the garment off to Lancashire Sports Repairs, they’re Gore-Tex approved and can also repair other waterproof materials and footwear.