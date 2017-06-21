How can shops get involved in our Britain’s Best Bike Shops campaign?

If you run or work in a bike shop get involved in 'Britain's Best Bike Shops 2017'

We are launching a UK wide poll to find the best bike shops in partnership with Lezyne, Muc Off and BikeZaar.

There are many ways shops can get involved with our search for Britain’s Best Bike Shops and engage with your customers at the same time.

The most obvious thing is to ask your customers to vote for you. One vote each please, let’s keep it fair.

Let everyone know about it. If you’ve got a social media account, use the #BBBS2017 hashtag, tag @cyclingweekly and we’ll RT, like and reply to as many as we can without drowning out our feeds.

Social media influencers can be a great way to get the message out and build support. Do you have a sponsored rider or well-known customer who’s active on social media who can tweet about your shop? Remember a picture always helps, and by linking to the online poll they’ll help increase support for you.

We want to make this poll as fun and engaging as possible. You can help with this on your website or Facebook page by telling people about your history, what you do best, or the characters who work in your shop. Short videos shot on a phone can work well while stats can be helpful too: How many bikes you sell in a year, how many inner tubes, etc

Download a poster/flyer to ask your customers to vote for you here.

Download a digital banner to add to your emails and websites here. Click through URL: http://po.st/bbbs2017

Good luck.